101st Airborne’s 1st Mobile Brigade “Bastogne” from Fort Campbell Deploying to Southern Border in Army Force Rotation

Fort Campbell, KY — The U.S. Department of the Army announced the upcoming deployment of units to the Southern Border. The division’s 1st Mobile Brigade “Bastogne” will deploy from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Southern Border as part of a regular rotation of forces.

They will replace the 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, in a one-for one replacement.

Headquarters, 1st Armored Division, will deploy from Fort Bliss, Texas, to the Southern Border to replace the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters.

“We look forward to welcoming the Division headquarters element back home,” said Brig. Gen.. Travis McIntosh, deputy commanding general of operations for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We also wish Bastogne good luck as they head toward their next rendezvous with destiny!”

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is a part of the United States Army’s effort to pioneer the evolution of vertical envelopment with modern equipment and well-trained soldiers, and to prepare the nation to win in any future military combat environment or conflict.