Austin Peay State University’s Marketing and Communications Team Tops State Competition with 20 Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Public Relations and Marketing received 20 awards from the Tennessee College Public Relations Association’s (TCPRA) 2026 State Conference, the highest number among the 20 competing institutions.

TCPRA is an alliance of communicators across the state representing public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers, and community colleges. External judges awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions to members in various categories, with 462 entries for the contest period between April 2025 and March 2026.

“These awards underscore that communication is not simply what we say, it is how we advance our mission,” said Ginna Holleman, Austin Peay State University’s chief strategic communication officer. “The talented work of our colleagues helps people see themselves in Austin Peay State Univeristy, discover opportunities here, and take meaningful action. I am incredibly proud of a team that approaches this work with shared purpose and an unwavering commitment to the impact we create together.”

Among other recognitions, APSU received gold awards for its college-to-career billboard series and a Men’s Health Month column by Dr. Tim Leszczak, chair of the Department of Health and Human Performance.

“It is such an honor to win any award at TCPRA because all of the universities submit stellar work,” said Hannah Eden, APSU’s senior director of marketing and TCPRA’s president. “Our team continues to work hard and collaboratively with a focus on telling Austin Peay’s story. We are so grateful for this recognition.”

See below for the full list of awards the Office of Public Relations and Marketing earned in collaboration with Austin Peay State University’s academic and strategic areas:

Gold Awards

Banners/Outdoor Media – College-to-Career Billboards

Speech/First Person Writing – Encourage Men to Move Toward What They Love, Not Just What’s Expected of Us

Silver Awards

Illustration – It All Starts at Austin Peay

Logo/Graphic Identity – Hugs from Home

Special Event, More Than 7 Days – College of STEM Science on Tap

Crisis Communications Campaign – Response to the Government Shutdown

Overall Promotional Campaign – Govs Preview Day

Bronze Awards