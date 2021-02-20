APSU Men’s Tennis takes on Carson-Newman

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis will kick off a quick two-match road trip when they travel to Knoxville for a 1:00pm CT, Saturday match against Carson-Newman at the Knoxville Racquet Club.

The APSUGovernors started to find their rhythm at end of their last match against IUPUI, as they won three of the last four singles matches on the court. Jacob Lorino and Oliver Andersson were the first to score for the Govs, winning the No. 5 and No. 3 singles matches, respectively. Anton then worked his way into the won column with a three-set victory in the No. 4 singles match.

But the Governors were unable to complete the comeback against the Jaguars after dropping the doubles point and narrowly fell to IUPUI, 4-3.

The top-two spots in Austin Peay State University’s singles lineup have remained unchanged through the first three matches, with Christian Edison manning the No. 1 position and freshman Frederic Schlossmann in the No. 2 spot. Andersson and Damberg have split time in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots during the first three matches for the Govs, while Lorino and Thiago Nogueira have exclusively played in the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively.

In doubles action, Damberg and Schlossmann have been the Governors No. 1 pairing in each of the first three matches. Andersson has played on the No. 2 line and Edison has played on the No. 3 line; Lorinoo and Nogueria have both split time between the No. 2 position and No. 3 position in double action.

The Opposition

Carson-Newman (1-2)

All-time series: Austin Peay leads, 2-

Austin Peay beat Carson-Newman, 4-3, on February 14th, 2020, at the Governors Tennis Center. It was the first win of the season for the APSU Govs, who snapped a six-match losing streak when they knocked off the Eagles.

After dropping the doubles point to Carson-Newman, the Governors stormed back with wins from Edison and Julius Gold in the first two singles matches off the court. The Eagles would win two of the next three singles matches, with Damberg picking up a point for the Govs in the No. 2 singles bout. The match came down to the No. 5 singles duel, where Lorino picked up a three-set victory to secure the match win for the Governors.

Carson-Newman is off to a 1-2 start this season, with a win against Belmont Abbey sandwiched between a pair of losses to Tennessee Wesleyan.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will stay on the road for a Saturday, March 6th match at North Alabama before hosting St. Louis on March 13th at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

Sections

Topics