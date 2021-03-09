|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: President Joe Biden’s statement on House Taking Up the PRO Act Newer: NASA’s Juno Spacecraft data suggests Mars may be shedding dust into Interplanetary Space »
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses at home to Chattanooga
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis dropped its home opener to Chattanooga, 6-1, Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Mocs grabbed an early advantage in doubles action, knocking off Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann in the No. 1 bout to start the match.
The No. 2 doubles match was the next to go off, with Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino coming up short.
Finally, the No. 3 doubles match ended with Chattanooga beating the Austin Peay State University duo of Christian Edison and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo to secure the doubles point.
In singles play, the No. 5 and No. 1 matches were the first to go final, with Lorino and Edison falling to give the Mocs a 3-0 lead. The Gabriel Nolasco Pozo dropped the No. 6 singles match and Chattanooga was able to secure the match win.
With the match already out of reach, Schlossmann picked up the first singles win of his Austin Peay State University career, beating Chattanooga’s Turner Voges (6-2, 6-3). But Schlossman’s win on the No. 2 line was the APSU Govs only points of the, as Andersson and Damberg fell in the No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively to close out the match against Chattanooga.
Results
Doubles
1. Tomas Rodriguez/Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-2
2. Turner Voges/Simon Labbe (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-4
3. Kerim Hyatt/Jeffrey Dewald (UTC) def. Christian Edison/Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 7-6 (7-3)
Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3
Singles
1. Tomas Rodriguez (UTC) def. Christian Edison (APSU) 6-0, 6-2
2. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Turner Voges (UTC) 6-2, 6-3
3. Kerim Hyatt (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-2, 6-4
4. Jeffrey Dewald (UTC) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 5-7, 6-2, 11-9
5. Simon Labbe (UTC) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-0
6. Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-1, 6-2
Order of Finish: 5, 1, 6, 2, 3, 4
Next Up For Austin Peay State University
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.