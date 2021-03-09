Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses at home to Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis dropped its home opener to Chattanooga, 6-1, Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Mocs grabbed an early advantage in doubles action, knocking off Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann in the No. 1 bout to start the match.

The No. 2 doubles match was the next to go off, with Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino coming up short.

Finally, the No. 3 doubles match ended with Chattanooga beating the Austin Peay State University duo of Christian Edison and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo to secure the doubles point.

In singles play, the No. 5 and No. 1 matches were the first to go final, with Lorino and Edison falling to give the Mocs a 3-0 lead. The Gabriel Nolasco Pozo dropped the No. 6 singles match and Chattanooga was able to secure the match win.

With the match already out of reach, Schlossmann picked up the first singles win of his Austin Peay State University career, beating Chattanooga’s Turner Voges (6-2, 6-3). But Schlossman’s win on the No. 2 line was the APSU Govs only points of the, as Andersson and Damberg fell in the No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively to close out the match against Chattanooga.

Results

Doubles

1. Tomas Rodriguez/Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-2

2. Turner Voges/Simon Labbe (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-4

3. Kerim Hyatt/Jeffrey Dewald (UTC) def. Christian Edison/Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 7-6 (7-3)

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3

Singles

1. Tomas Rodriguez (UTC) def. Christian Edison (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Turner Voges (UTC) 6-2, 6-3

3. Kerim Hyatt (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-2, 6-4

4. Jeffrey Dewald (UTC) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 5-7, 6-2, 11-9

5. Simon Labbe (UTC) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-0

6. Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: 5, 1, 6, 2, 3, 4

Next Up For Austin Peay State University



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will be back in action this week when it plays a noon, Saturday match against St. Louis in Evansville. The APSU Govs will then open up conference play when take on Tennessee State in a Saturday, March 20th match.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

