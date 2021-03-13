Weekly APSU COVID-19 Update for March 13th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) nursing faculty and students began administering the Moderna vaccine to eligible members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community.

In that short time, we’ve already helped more than 500 people receive a vaccine dose.

Here’s a look at our numbers so far:

Week One: 197 vaccines administered

Week Two: 321 vaccines administered

Total: 518 vaccines administered

Remain Vigilant

Spring is quickly approaching, and even though COVID-19 Coronavirus cases continue to decrease across the country, we want you to remain extra vigilant when the weather gets warmer.

Please be particularly cautious about visiting destinations with large, confined groups of people, which may pose a higher risk of transmission, or to states that have repealed mask and social distancing mandates. All travelers should proceed with caution, thoroughly research their destinations and consult with their doctors regarding any concerns.

The University will return to pre-COVID-19 instruction for the summer terms, and we need your help to ensure this happens. Remain alert this season. Wear a mask, social distance, and sign up for a vaccine when you are eligible according to Tennessee’s phased vaccination plan.

Montgomery County has now moved into Phase 1c of the state’s vaccination plan, and members of the APSU community who meet phase 1c’s criteria and want to receive the Moderna vaccine on campus need to sign up for an appointment through this link.

Get Tested for COVID-19

If you’ve received the vaccine and are exhibiting symptoms, please still get tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus. It’s possible you had COVID-19 Coronavirus before receiving the vaccine, so you may be positive for the coronavirus. That means you could spread COVID-19 Coronavirus, endangering members of the APSU community.

Also, if you traditionally suffer from allergies during the spring, we recommend that you also get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

APSU Boyd Health Services provides drive-thru testing Monday-Friday, 7:00am-noon, for any APSU member who is symptomatic, who has been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 Coronavirus positive, or who is a member of a formal surveillance testing program. The Montgomery County Health Department also provides testing between 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Simply remain in your vehicle upon arrival and follow the signs.

Standby List: Check your email and phone regularly

If you signed up for Austin Peay State University’s Vaccine Standby List, please regularly check your email or your cell phone for updated messages. We may contact you during the day to come get your vaccine by 4:30pm that same afternoon. (You may receive a call from a Kentucky or Pennsylvania number. Answer it – that’s us.)

If you haven’t signed up for the standby list, or if you need to update your information, visit this form. Once a person on the standby list receives a vaccine, they will schedule an appointment to receive their second dose.

The numbers provided are active cases being tracked by APSU administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty, and staff filling out the COVID-19 Coronavirus form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, www.apsu.edu/coronavirus

