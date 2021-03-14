Austin Peay State University of Trustees to hold spring meeting March 18th-19th

Clarksville, TN – On March 18th-19th, 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings on campus, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the public is asked to watch the live meetings virtually at https://apsu.zoom.us/j/85710750809

This will be the first board meeting for Austin Peay State University’s new president, Dr. Michael Licari. In December 2020, the board named Licari as the University’s 11th president.

The Academic Affairs Committee will meet at 1:30pm that Thursday, March 18th, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, March 19th, and they will discuss several important items, such as housing rates and non-mandatory fees for the 2021-22 academic year.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.

Sections

Topics