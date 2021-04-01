Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County deadline for Property Tax Relief approaches

April 1, 2021
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office administers the State of Tennessee’s property tax relief Program and Montgomery County’s tax freeze program for the elderly, disabled, and disabled veterans and their widow(er)s.

The deadline to apply for tax relief and to return vouchers is Monday, April 5th, 2021. To view the qualifications for tax freeze or tax relief, visit mcgtn.org/trustee.

“Our Trustee team has been diligently assisting residents to apply for tax relief and making calls for several weeks to remind participants to return their vouchers. We are striving to ensure we reach every participant. I do not want any participants to miss the deadline which results in the need to reapply next tax year,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Trustee Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-B in Veteran’s Plaza.

To see all available services through the Montgomery County Trustee’s Department, visit mcgtn.org/trustee or call 931.648.5717 with questions.


