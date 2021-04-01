|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University’s David Walker featured in ‘Black, Brown + Latinx Design Educators: Conversations on Design and Race’
Montgomery County deadline for Property Tax Relief approaches
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office administers the State of Tennessee’s property tax relief Program and Montgomery County’s tax freeze program for the elderly, disabled, and disabled veterans and their widow(er)s.
The deadline to apply for tax relief and to return vouchers is Monday, April 5th, 2021. To view the qualifications for tax freeze or tax relief, visit mcgtn.org/trustee.
“Our Trustee team has been diligently assisting residents to apply for tax relief and making calls for several weeks to remind participants to return their vouchers. We are striving to ensure we reach every participant. I do not want any participants to miss the deadline which results in the need to reapply next tax year,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.
The Trustee Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-B in Veteran’s Plaza.
To see all available services through the Montgomery County Trustee’s Department, visit mcgtn.org/trustee or call 931.648.5717 with questions.
SectionsNews
TopicsKimberly Wiggins, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Trustee's Office, Pageant Lane, property tax relief, Veteran's Plaza
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.