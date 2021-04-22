|
|
|
|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Brandywine Drive closed for sewer line work
Thursday, April 21st, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Brandywine Drive from Stone Mountain Road to Bel Air Boulevard for sewer line repair.
Traffic will be detoured to Stone Mountain Road and Bel Air Boulevard during the work.
The sewer line repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 4:30pm on Friday, April 23rd.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
|
|
