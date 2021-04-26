Austin Peay State University opera theatre students to present student-created film about 2020

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) opera theatre students in the Department of Music have been working hard to create an opera piece that covers the events of 2020 in a unique way.

And on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at 7:00pm they will premiere the finished product, a film titled “Hope: The Work Begins,” Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

The film also will be live-streamed. Those interested in the live stream need to check with the APSU Department of Music and APSU Opera Theatre Facebook pages before the event.

Admission is free to the in-person and live-streamed events.

The project is a musical response to the events of 2020 and includes many collaborations, especially with Austin Peay State University orchestra students.

Opera Director Dr. Virginia Boaz helped her students create the project by outlining requirements, but the students chose the music and other elements.

The film “is a pastiche of opera, operetta and musical theatre excerpts connected by an original narrative, which the students created,” according to the Opera Theatre event posting.

The story explores themes during the pandemic such as unemployment, racial tensions, and mental health. Much of the story happens in a restaurant, and Strawberry Alley Ale Works partnered with the students to serve as the set.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu/music.

