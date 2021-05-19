Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Traffic Accident reported on Interstate 24 Eastbound

May 19, 2021
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – There has been a traffic accident on Interstate 24 East at mile marker 17.

Eastbound traffic is down to one lane.

Expect long delays.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

