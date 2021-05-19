|
Traffic Accident reported on Interstate 24 Eastbound
Montgomery County, TN – There has been a traffic accident on Interstate 24 East at mile marker 17.
Eastbound traffic is down to one lane.
Expect long delays.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.
