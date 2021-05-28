Clarksville Academy names Mike Henderson New Director of Development

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy announces Mike Henderson as the Director of Development. After honorably serving in the United States Air Force, Mike achieved his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to these notable accomplishments, he also holds two undergraduate degrees in Criminology and Exercise Science.

Before joining the Advancement Team as an Admission Counselor and Athletic Liaison at the prestigious Hawken School, an independent institution in Cleveland, Ohio, Mike was part owner of MBK Sports Management. There, he represented NFL players in negotiating contracts and endorsements.

Mike played football and basketball at Baldwin-Wallace College and is also an ACE Certified Personal Trainer. Upon graduation, he spent a brief time as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

We are pleased to announce Mike will serve as an Assistant Varsity Football Coach in addition to his Director of Development position.

“It is my great honor and privilege to join the Clarksville Academy family. It was clear to me that CA’s focus on academic excellence, moral integrity, family and community made this school a perfect fit for me and my family. I am excited and energized at the prospect of working with the tremendous academic and administrative staff at CA. Most importantly, I cannot wait to meet all of the students and families and work together with you. Thank you for the opportunity to work with and coach the students of CA. My family is proud to be a part of the CA family and we cannot wait to get started. GO COUGARS!” Mike will begin his roles in June.

