Clarksville Juneteenth Festival set for June 19th

Daylong event will celebrate Black History, Culture.

Clarksville, TN – Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative will host Clarksville’s first Juneteenth Festival from 11:00am to 9:00pm on June 19th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park.

Clarksville’s inaugural Juneteenth Festival will celebrate freedom and the rich history and culture of Black African Americans through music, live performances, food, poetry, storytelling, art, literature, dance, and more.

“We want to see a community that celebrates our diversity and embraces our differences as an opportunity to learn, uplift, and empower,” said Juanita Charles, one of the event organizers and founder of Manifest Magic.

“We will use this opportunity to engage and break down racial and cultural barriers,” Charles stated.

Clarksville and Montgomery County both recently voted to recognize Juneteenth as an official government paid holiday for workers. The first official Juneteenth commemoration was celebrated in 1866 by formerly enslaved people singing, dancing, and feasting after the last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865 by Union soldiers a full two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It is important that all residents of Clarksville know that they are welcomed to attend and be a part of a momentous event,” said April Sledge, Events Committee Chairwoman. “Juneteenth is a part of America’s forgotten history. It is essential that we expose all Americans to the importance of the African American influence on society.”

This event is made possible by generous sponsors, partners, volunteers, and members of the community.

The organizers plan to make this an annual event. Event details can be found at www.JuneteenthFestivalClarksville.com.

About Manifest Magic

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative empowers Black women to thrive without barriers through education, collaboration, and community engagement. www.manifestmagicbgc.org

Sections

Topics