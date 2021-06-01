Marsha Blackburn, Marco Rubio, Colleagues introduce Bill to Sanction Enablers of Palestinian Terrorist Groups

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) were joined by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Todd Young (R-IN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Boozman (R-AR), Rick Scott (R-FL), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Wicker (R-MS), James Lankford (R-OK), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) in reintroducing the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act.

This bill would impose sanctions against foreign individuals, entities, and governments that provide support to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian terrorist groups that just spent weeks launching more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians.

The legislation also requires the President to submit to Congress an assessment of whether critical foreign countries are doing enough to counter the fundraising, financing, and money laundering activities of Palestinian terrorist groups.

“The United States must not sit idly by as our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel, is attacked by Palestinian terrorist groups,” Blackburn said. “This legislation will impose sanctions on the terrorists that carry out these heinous attacks and threaten peace and security in the Middle East.”

“As these terrorist groups continue to show zero regard for the loss of innocent lives and threaten our ally, Israel, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill which seeks to impose sanctions against foreign nationals and governments who are actively providing material support to these groups,” Rubio said. “We must hold accountable the individuals who are aiding the terrorist activities of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”

“As our ally Israel continues to stand its ground in the face of ongoing terrorist attacks, we must step up to hold these terrorist groups and their enablers to account,” Grassley said. “It’s incumbent on responsible nations to do their part to prevent material support from reaching those who desire to destroy our ally. This bill sends a clear message that anyone who aids Israel’s attackers will face stiff consequences.”

“During the recent Israel-Gaza conflict, Hamas launched thousands of rockets intended to kill Israeli civilians. Hamas, a terrorist organization supported by Iran, also put the lives of Palestinian civilians at risk,” Collins said. “Our bipartisan legislation would impose sanctions on foreign governments who assist Hamas and affiliated terrorist groups, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to combatting global terrorism.”

“Israel is one of our closest allies and deserves our support in countering these persistent threats to its security,” Hoeven said. “Our legislation will sanction those who support terrorism against Israel, while holding accountable those nations that do not take seriously the threats posed by Hamas and other terrorist groups.”

“I’m pleased to reaffirm my commitment to our ally Israel by supporting this legislation,” Boozman said. “We must take action to strengthen sanctions and prevent terrorists from accessing resources that help them threaten stability in the Middle East.”

“America will always stand unapologetically with our great ally, Israel, and against all that wish it harm,” Scott said. “I’m proud to again join Senator Rubio on this important legislation to clearly demonstrate the United States’ intolerance for violent terrorist groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and hold accountable all who support them.”

“We should do everything we can to cut off the resources that support Hamas and Palestinian terrorist group activities,” Hyde-Smith said. “This would help protect our allies in the region and, ultimately, send a message that terrorism and discord are major stumbling blocks to any agreement between our friends the Israelis, and their Palestinian neighbors.”

“Last year we saw peace breaking out between Israel and its Arab neighbors because of strong policies that focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and sanctions on terrorist groups. Israel is our closest and most vital friend in the Middle East,” Lankford said. “The US unequivocally stands with them against terrorist groups like Hamas, which recklessly sow terror and chaos in the Middle East and threaten the sovereignty of free people everywhere.”

“Terrorists in Gaza and elsewhere continue to pose severe threats to U.S. national security interests and to Israel, a fellow democracy and our most important ally in the Middle East,” Hagerty said. “I’m proud to co-sponsor this bill to impose sanctions and other forms of pressure against those who support and enable Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Iran-backed terrorist groups.”

