Nashville Zoo to hold Breakfast with the Animals, presented by Nutella®

Nashville, TN – Come out to the Nashville Zoo on Saturday, July 24th, or Saturday, August 21st, 2021 for an exclusive new morning event – Breakfast with the Animals presented by Nutella®!

Arrive before the Zoo opens to the public for the day and enjoy a special breakfast buffet with Nutella®, animal encounters, a mimosa bar (additional fee), and an early look at our Andean bears, Sumatran tiger, flamingos, and more!

The breakfast buffet will feature pancakes with Nutella® and fruit, breakfast pizza with Nutella®, and shortbread cookies with Nutella® and bananas.

Event Schedule

7:30am–8:30am – Breakfast buffet & mimosa bar open outside of Unseen New World

7:45am – Animals begin going on exhibit for the day and animal encounters on the pathway begin

8:30am – Zip line, carousel, and train open early for the day

9:00am – Zoo opens to the public

Tickets for this event include a breakfast buffet, admission to the Zoo for the day, parking, free rides for the day (zip line, carousel, and train), and exclusive animal encounters and keeper interactions before the Zoo opens. The ticket cost is $65.00 for adults and $55.00 for children (ages 2-12). Children under the age of two are free and members save $25.00 on ticket purchases.

For more information on the event or to register, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

