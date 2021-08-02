Manna Café Ministries to hold Clay Shoot Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries is hosting our annual Clay Shoot Tournament Fundraiser: Shoot Down Hunger!

You do not want to miss this exciting tournament complete with breakfast, lunch, snacks, door-prizes, and much more!

Find your four best sharp-shooters and create a team to sign up on our website. We are also in search of station sponsors, door-prize donations, and volunteers!

Please contact Rachael Hickman with any questions, or search our website for more information on sponsorship opportunities.

The event is on September 11th, 2021 at Cross Creek Clays located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN 37142.

For more information visit www.MannaCafeMinistries.com

See you on the course!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a Nonprofit organization seeking to feed the hungry and help restore lives in the community. We are able to provide our services by fundraisers like

this one to help support our ministry; so don’t miss out!

