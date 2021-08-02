Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Generation Radio to headline 2021 Riverfest

Band of all-stars will rock the Riverfest main stage at McGregor Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Park and Recreation Department today announced that Generation Radio, a supergroup featuring legendary musicians from Rascal Flatts, Journey and Chicago, will be the featured act at the 33rd annual Riverfest celebration at McGregor Park.

This year’s festival, back after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, will be September 9th-11th.

Riverfest has a long and storied reputation for bringing thousands of people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and entertainment celebration.

Each year, the City of Clarksville goes on a nationwide search to find a headliner for the event that will resonate with the community and provide entertainment for the entire family.

“I think we’ve knocked the ball out of the park this year by securing Generation Radio to headline the return of Riverfest 2021,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “They are a new band, full of proven all-star performers, who are dedicated to presenting classic rock in an updated and vibrant way. I can’t wait to hear ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Generation Radio includes these legends of Classic country and rock music:

Jay DeMarcus is a two-time Grammy Award Winner with Rascal Flatts.

Deen Castronovo is the former lead singer and drummer for Journey.

Jason Scheff was lead vocalist and bass player for the multi-platinum band Chicago for more than 30 years.

Renowned session players and sidemen Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton round out the lineup.

The supergroup formed in early 2020 with the goal to bring 80’s rock and classic music back to life. The group has spent the past nine months in the studio working on their debut album, which will be released in 2021.

Fans of the members’ original bands can expect to hear hits such as “Anyway You Want It” by Journey; “Stay the Night” by Chicago; “These Days” by Rascal Flatts, and many more.

A number of other entertainers will perform on the Riverfest stages on Friday, September 10th, and Saturday, September 11th. A full lineup will be available soon.

For more about Riverfest, visit www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities, and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails, and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults, and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics