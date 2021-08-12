APSU Soccer kicks off preseason against Bethel at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Thursday

Austin Peay vs. Bethel

Thursday, August 12th, 2021 | 3:30pm

Clarksville, TN | Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Clarksville, TN – The first chance to catch the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team in action will be at 3:30pm, Thursday, August 12th at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field when the Governors host Bethel for an exhibition match to kick off the 2021 season.

The first preseason test for the Govs will be the first collegiate action for the 12 freshmen on fourth-year head coach Naomi Kolarova‘s squad. Joining Austin Peay State University’s dozen freshmen are 15 returners, including Claire Larose and Gybson Roth, who are each taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also returning for the APSU Governors is the goalkeeper duo of Chloé Dion and Peyton Powell. After having no collegiate starters entering last season, the duo became one of just three pairs of Ohio Valley Conference teammates to each record double-digit saves during the 2020 season.

On the offensive end, the APSU Govs return each of their top-three scorers from the 2020 season, led by Rachel Bradberry, who scored seven points with three goals and an assist. Larose scored six points with a pair of goals and a pair of assists, while Tori Case earned OVC All-Newcomer honors with five points, scoring one goal and dishing out a team-high three assists.

The OVC announced its 2021 predicted order of finish, Monday, with the Governors tabbed to finish seventh. Case also was named to the league’s 2021 Preseason Players to Watch List after posting the fifth-best single-season assists per game (0.30 apg) mark in program history during her freshman season.

Thursday’s exhibition against Bethel and Sunday’s exhibition against Middle Tennessee will not be broadcast on ESPN+, however, Austin Peay will broadcast all seven regular-season home matches on ESPN+.

Next Up for APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer will suit up for one more preseason test when they play a 1:00pm, Sunday, August 15th match against Middle Tennessee at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

After taking on the Blue Raiders, the Governors kick off the regular season with a 7:00pm, August 19th, match at Western Kentucky. The APSU Govs play their home opener when they host a 7:00pm, August 27th, match against Kansas State.

