Representative Mark Green Demands Plan from President Joe Biden on Afghanistan

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green, a physician, and decorated combat veteran, released the following statement regarding U.S. officials’ projection that the capital of Afghanistan will fall within six to twelve months of the U.S. military leaving the country:

In April, President Joe Biden announced a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan with a completion date set for September 11th, 2021. Barely four months after this announcement, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, is expected to fall to the Taliban within six to twelve months.

“I deployed to Afghanistan. I’ve seen the destruction caused by the Taliban with my own eyes. The Biden Administration’s hastily-conceived withdrawal will continue to destabilize the region, create a power vacuum, and will put Afghan women in danger.”

“We need an immediate plan from our Commander in Chief. Taliban insurgents have control of more than two-thirds of Afghanistan and continue to put military pressure on the country’s provincial capitals. If the Taliban retakes the country, the United States has no assurance that Afghanistan won’t become a safe haven for terrorists. President Biden owes the American people immediate answers.”

