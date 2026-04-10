Harlem Globetrotters Bring 100 Year Tour to F&M Bank Arena, Entertain Clarksville Families

Clarksville, TN – The Venerable Harlem Globetrotters recently performed at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville as part of their 100-Year Tour, bringing their unique brand of entertainment to an enthusiastic audience.

An evening watching the Globetrotters has become a tradition for many families. Fans recounted stories of being taken to a performance by their parents to see legends like Meadowlark Lemon and Culy Neal, and now bringing their kids and grand-kids to see future legends – Chandler ‘Bulldog’ Mack, Cherelle ‘Torch’ George, and others.

The show, though it hasn’t changed much over the years, never fails to entertain. Showman, Chandler Mack interacted with the audience and the referee, providing lots of laughs, all while he and his teammates showed off their incredible on-the-court skills as they played the equally talented Washington Generals.

Lucius ‘Too Tall’ Winston, who stands 5′-10”, has been playing on the team for nine years. “We are on the road for 8 or 9 months of the year,” Winston said. “We play about 300 shows each year. We get to travel the world and see some amazing places, playing a game we love and, best of all, inspiring the kids.”

F&M Bank Arena’s Maegan Collins said, “The community loves the Harlem Globetrotters. This is the third year they’ve been here with us, and they’re celebrating 10 years, so that’s a big milestone. Were really excited to celebrate this special season with them. Coming to events like these is an escape for people; it gives them a break from all that’s happening in real life. We just want people from the community to come in, have a great experience, and enjoy themselves for a few hours.”

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