Marsha Blackburn Report: Democrats Want to Abolish ICE, Republicans Want to Enforce the Law

Washington, D.C. – A core duty of any representative government is enforcing the rule of law, but Democrats have abandoned that responsibility by treating federal immigration laws as optional and shutting down the agencies that uphold the laws on the books.

Under President Joe Biden, millions of illegal aliens flooded our country. Even after witnessing the devastating consequences of the Biden Border Crisis, Democrats in Congress are STILL defending illegal immigration, going so far as to keep DHS unfunded for 76 days, jeopardizing our homeland security and critical law enforcement operations.

Abolishing ICE is no longer a fringe position for the Democrats. Instead, it has become a mainstay of their political ideology. We’ve seen the terrible consequences of their anti-ICE rhetoric on full display in New Jersey, where far‑left rioters have attacked law enforcement while the state’s Democrat Governor blames ICE.

While Democrats try to dismantle immigration enforcement, Republicans remain committed to funding ICE, upholding the rule of law, and protecting American citizens from crime, trafficking, and terrorism. Watch my floor speech on this here.

Read my statement on Senate passage of the Secure America Act here.

Weekly Rundown

Last winter’s Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota alerted Americans to a troubling reality: scammers, fraudsters, and foreign criminals have been stealing billions of their taxpayer dollars—often with zero consequences. For too long, government officials, especially in blue states, have looked the other way. But under President Donald J. Trump, this widespread corruption is coming to an end. To support the administration’s efforts, I recently introduced the Fraud Accountability Act to make clear that fraud counts as a deportable offense under the Immigration and Nationality Act and that any deportable offense must lead to denaturalization. As the Trump administration works to root out fraud, we have seen case after case involving foreign nationals who have come to our country with the sole purpose of defrauding American taxpayers. Read my weekly column here.

It goes without saying that U.S. elections must be reserved for American citizens. Tennessee is ranked #1 in election integrity because we cleaned up our voter rolls and require voter ID. This week, I introduced the Election Security Partnership Act to incentivize states to submit their voter registration lists to DHS through the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) Program. More than 80% of Americans want government officials at every level to eliminate voter fraud. They are fed up with Congress’ inaction, and I will not rest until we pass election integrity measures however we can. Read more here.

Constituent Services Highlight

On Tuesday, I hosted a tele-town hall with East Tennesseans in Knox, Anderson, Blount, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties. We discussed Senate Republicans’ work to supercharge ICE and CBP by passing a public safety reconciliation bill, what we’re doing to lower costs, and the need to secure our elections and stop illegal aliens from voting. It is always great to hear from Tennesseans about what issues they think are the most important and what action they want Congress to take. Republicans won’t cave to Democrats and their radical demands to abolish ICE. See more here

At age 32, a Shelbyville resident and former U.S. Army service member had been diagnosed with cancer as a result of PFAS exposure from the drinking water at Fort Jackson. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) had initially rated him at 100% service connection but later proposed to drop him to a 0% rating.

He pursued a higher-level review, and my office reached out to the VA on his behalf. He was later issued a granting of 100% service-connected rating. It was an honor to assist him, and we are so grateful for his service.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

It was an honor to speak at the Tennessee Valley Corridor National Summit last week about why Tennessee must lead in AI, quantum, and nuclear technologies to ensure American dominance in these emerging technologies. Read more here.

I co-sponsored the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act to take shutdowns off the table and require Congress to stay in Washington until our work is finished. Reckless government shutdowns waste taxpayer dollars, disrupt essential services, and undermine law enforcement operations. Read more here.