Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Sets 2026-27 Hunting and Trapping Seasons

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission set the state’s 2026-27 hunting and trapping seasons at its two-day April meeting, which concluded Friday at the UT Institute of Agriculture Plant Biotechnology Building. To watch both days of the meeting, visit the TWRA YouTube Channel.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) Wildlife and Forestry Division previewed the Agency recommendations for the 2026-27 hunting and trapping seasons at the TFWC’s March meeting. A year-long process, these recommendations are formed from biological data collection, public input, and compilation and analysis of data (3-and-5-year averages). A public comment period was held following the March meeting, which resulted in 103 emails and 1,785 online comments.

The TWRA presented no changes to big game hunting seasons and bag limits. The Commission did amend the regulation regarding the start of spring turkey hunting season. The season will start one week earlier in 2027 on April 3rd, with the young sportsman hunt set for weekend prior.

In addition, the Commission voted to approve a 7-day straight wall cartridge season on private lands only. This season will start the second weekend of the muzzleloader season and run until the Friday before the gun season opener. Season dates for 2026 will be Nov. 14-20. The season will be for private lands only; muzzleloader season bag limits apply.

Rifles using straight wall cartridge ammunition must be single shot and .35 caliber or larger. A straight wall cartridge is defined as a centerfire metallic cartridge that does not substantially taper from base to mouth. Straight wall cartridges include such cartridges as .45-70 Government, .450 Bushmaster and .350 Legend, but do not include shotgun shells.

The Commission voted to approve seven additional days for bear dog training on private lands only in Bear Hunt Zones 1, 2, and 3. This will allow training for 21 consecutive days beginning on the Monday after turkey season ends.

The Commission voted to align the CWD Management Zone and Deer Management 1 by removing Wayne and Lewis County from the Zone. In any CWD-positive county east of the CWD Management Zone, baiting and feeding are now prohibited. However, transportation of carcasses out of those counties will be allowed to help facilitate hunters getting their deer to processors and taxidermists.

Furthermore, during the North Cumberland WMA OHV (off-highway vehicle) rulemaking hearing, the Commission voted to adopt a license and fee structure for OHV users on North Cumberland WMA. There is current legislation going through the General Assembly that could potentially impact the OHV permit. The TFWC considered rules aligned with that proposed legislation. More information will be available soon.

To open the Thursday meeting, Dr. Scott Schlarbaum, Professor and Director of the UT School of Natural Resources, was a guest. He delivered a presentation on the UT Tree Improvement Program.

Award presentations took place on Friday with Tom Beasley being honored as the 2026 Legacy Award winner. A longtime supporter of TWRA and its youth outreach programs. Due to Beasley’s involvement, thousands of individuals have participated in Agency outreach efforts on his properties in Humphreys and Smith counties. These events include Young Sportsman hunts, Becoming an Outdoors Woman, and Wounded Warriors.

The recipient of the 2026 Wally Childress TWRA R3 (Recruitment, Retention, Reactivation) Outstanding Leadership Award was the Quail Forever–Smoky Mountain Chapter. The chapter has been dedicated to continuing quail conservation and organizing numerous youth projects.

TWRA Chief Budget Director Ken Tarkington was honored by State Representative Jeremy Fiason with a Resolution from the Tennessee House of Representatives, recognizing Mr. Tarkington’s 55 years of service to the state.

Additionally, TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon presented a special Courageous Award. Clayton Pinner, a 13-year-old Haywood County resident, received the Director’s award for his display of courage. Clayton has overcome a rare form of leukemia and holds the state record for deer harvest for his age at a total of 61 deer.

Chase Rich, who was named the 2025 TWRA Wildlife Officer of the Year, was also honored in front of the Commission. He serves in TWRA District 42.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.