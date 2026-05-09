AAA Shares Spring Cleaning Checklist to Help Protect Homes and Vehicles

Nashville, TN – AAA urges homeowners and drivers to treat spring cleaning as more than seasonal upkeep. Simple maintenance and safety steps can help prevent property damage, reducing the likelihood of having to file an insurance claim.

“Spring cleaning prevents more than messes. It prevents damage to homes and property,” said Jeff Jones, AVP of Claims for AAA The Auto Club Group. “Every spring, we see preventable losses tied to clogged gutters, leaking appliance hoses, dryer fires caused by lint buildup, and vehicle issues that surface after winter driving.”

Beyond property damage, AAA warns that spring maintenance projects also contribute to a seasonal rise in injuries.

“We also see people get hurt while trying to tackle spring chores,” Jones said. “Falls from ladders, cuts, and strains generate medical claims every year. Take your time, use the right equipment, and know when to call a professional instead of pushing through a risky task.”

Home Maintenance Dos and Don’ts People Often Overlook

Clean gutters and check drainage

Clear leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts, and confirm water flows away from the foundation. Clogged gutters force water into roof trim, siding, and interior walls.

Inspect appliance hoses and connections

Check under sinks and behind washers, refrigerators, and dishwashers for slow leaks or brittle hoses. Replace worn lines before they fail.

Vacuum refrigerator coils

Dusty coils force the compressor to work harder, shorten appliance life, and drive up energy costs.

Clean the dryer vent and exterior exhaust

Lint buildup inside dryer vents creates a serious fire risk. Clean the interior duct and the exterior vent cover.

Check caulk and weatherstripping

Replace cracked or missing material around doors and windows to stop moisture intrusion and reduce cooling costs.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

Replace batteries, test each unit, and remove dust that can interfere with sensor function.

Check your air conditioner

Change the filter, clear debris around the outdoor unit, and make sure the condensate drain flows freely to prevent water backups.

DON’T rush ladder work

Use stable ladders on level ground, keep three points of contact, and avoid overreaching. Falls from ladders remain one of the most common springtime injury claims.

Vehicle Maintenance That Improves Reliability

Check tire inflation and tread

Underinflated tires wear faster and run hotter. Set tire pressure based on the driver door placard and inspect for damage, nails, or cracking.

Replace wiper blades and top off washer fluid

Spring pollen, rain, and bugs reduce visibility. Fresh wipers and clean fluid restore clear sightlines.

Clear debris from the cowl and windshield base

Leaves block drainage channels and can allow water to leak into the vehicle cabin or HVAC system.

Test the battery

Batteries older than three years face higher failure risk, especially after winter stress.

Clean headlights and safety sensors

Dirt and pollen reduce visibility and interfere with advanced driver assistance systems. Use a soft cloth to clean lenses and cameras.

“A little preventive maintenance goes a long way,” Jones said. “Taking photos, saving receipts, and keeping a simple checklist can also help support warranty claims and future service decisions if something goes wrong.”

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group