APSU Community School of the Arts Opens Registration for 2026 Summer Arts Camp

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is diving into the ocean for this year’s Summer Arts Camp, and registration is open through May 29th, 2026. Aspiring young artists can participate in painting, drawing, ceramics, dance, and theatre workshops, and decorate their own T-shirts.

Children ages 8-15 can choose from two weeks of immersive, identical undersea adventure-themed day camps running from 9:00am – 5:00pm July 6th-10th and July 13th-17th.

Participants will be divided into two groups, ages 8-10 and 11-15, with a maximum of 20 students per group (40 participants total). The $400.00 camp fee covers all lunches, snacks, art supplies, and swag. Each camp session features top-tier instruction using the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

Parents can reserve their child’s spot or learn more at the Summer Arts Camp website.

What to expect at Summer Arts Camp

Both camper age groups focus on age-appropriate themed arts activities and instruction. Campers will experience morning sessions, lunch, activity time, and a mid-day session. Each day will end with a snack break and a final afternoon session. Campers will also have opportunities for outdoor play and counselor-facilitated games and activities.

At the end of each week, family members can visit campus to see their children participate in an art exhibition and performance, complete with a reception.

CSA Summer Arts Camp has four instructors and six camp assistants, all with completed background checks.

This year’s instructors are:

Carlee Sachs-Krook, Dance and Movement

Li Stark, Drawing and Painting

David Graham, Theatre

Cassidy Stanfield, Ceramics

To register for the Summer Arts Camp and learn more about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. For more information, email csa@apsu.edu.

Explore the firsthand experiences of previous campers: