Austin Peay State University Baseball Unable to Recover from Early Deficit in 4-2 Loss to Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team homered twice in game two of its weekend series against Eastern Kentucky but fell to the Colonels 4-2 following a three-run first, Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Senior Ryker Walton started the game on the mound for Austin Peay State University and found himself in early trouble to begin the game. Eastern Kentucky led off the game with back-to-back hits to put runners on the corners, before driving in its first run on a sacrifice fly. The next batter, David Alvarez, then hit a two-run home run to right field, giving the Colonels a three-run cushion in the first.

An inning later in the bottom of the second, junior Ty Wisdom hit his eighth home run of the season, bringing the Governors back a run.

The Colonels would get their run back in the top of the sixth inning, however, when Ricco Longo singled off of relief pitcher Chance Cox to go up 4-1.

The Governors looked to have momentum in the bottom of the eighth, as redshirt junior Paris Pridgen homered to right field to lead off the inning, but could not bring across any more runs, as the Colonels went on to win 4-2.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes its conference weekend series with game three, starting at on Sunday at 1:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.