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APSU to Host Second Annual Victory Fund Golf Tournament This July at Clarksville Country Club

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay Athletics to hold for Second Victory Fund Golf Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its second annual Victory Fund Golf Tournament on Friday, July 17th, 2026, at the Clarksville Country Club.

Registration for the Victory Fund Golf Tournament is open to all supporters. Participants will have a full day of golf and mingling with Austin Peay student-athletes and coaches, while simultaneously helping to elevate Austin Peay Athletics in its NIL and revenue-sharing landscape.

“The Victory Golf Tournament continues to play a vital role in supporting Austin Peay Athletics through revenue-sharing and NIL opportunities, while also creating a unique opportunity for our community to connect directly with our student-athletes and programs,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “This event strengthens the relationships that make Clarksville’s Hometown Team so special.”

Lunch will be provided at the event. To register or sponsor a hole, click the link atop this article.

Victory Fund Golf Tournament Details

  • Morning flight: 8:00am / Afternoon flight: 1:00pm.
  • $1,500 for foursome and hole sponsorship
  • $1,000 for foursome
  • $250.00 per player
  • $500.00 for a sponsor
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