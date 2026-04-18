Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 18th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing utility work on Interstate 24.

Beginning 4/20 though 4/24, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be an EB shoulder closure for underground utility work (MM 1.5).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Resurfacing.

4/20 – 4/24, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 5.8 – 8.4).

Bus pad installation.

4/20 – 4/24, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single SB lane closure for bus pad installation (LM 22).

Montgomery County – SR 236

Fiber installation.

4/20 – 4/24, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure in both directions for fiber installation (LM 3.5 – 5.4)

Davidson County – I-24

Attenuator repair.

4/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single EB lane closure for attenuator repair (MM 50).

Guardrail repair.

4/24, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single EB lane closure for guardrail repair (MM 59).

Davidson County – I-40

Streetlight conversion.

4/20 – 4/24, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane and shoulder closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 204 – 207).

Sign installation.

4/20 – 4/21, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be an EB shoulder closure for sign installation (MM 193 – 196).

Bridge grinding and grooving.

4/20 – 4/24, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge work (MM 193 – 196).

Guardrail repair.

4/23, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single EB lane closure for guardrail repair (MM 213).

Bridge repair.

4/19 – 4/23, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for the Elm Hill Pike bridge repair (MM 217.7).

Bridge repair.

4/19 – 4/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions at Exit 221 for bridge repair.

4/23, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full ramp closure of Exit 221A for bridge repair.

Davidson County – I-440

Streetlight conversion.

4/22 – 4/24, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 0.5).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

4/19 – 4/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

4/19 – 4/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

Dickson County – I-40

Bridge inspections.

4/20 – 4/21, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane and shoulder closure for multiple bridge inspections (MM 163 – 182).

Humphreys County – I-40

Milling and paving.

Daily, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 143).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).