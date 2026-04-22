APSU Beach Volleyball Falls 5-0 to #14 Stetson in ASUN Championship Opener

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kicked off their ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship stay with a 5-0 loss to #14 Stetson.

The Hatters earned the 5-0 victory following straight-set victories across all five courts. Isabella Russell and Grace Austin battled to earn 19 points in the second set on Court No.1, but fell 21-19.

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will now face North Alabama in an elimination game on Thursday at 12:00pm. The Dolphins are 15-17.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Stetson

Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0