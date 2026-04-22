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APSU Beach Volleyball Falls 5-0 to #14 Stetson in ASUN Championship Opener

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball falls in ASUN Tournament to Stetson. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball falls in ASUN Tournament to Stetson. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballHuntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kicked off their ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship stay with a 5-0 loss to #14 Stetson.

The Hatters earned the 5-0 victory following straight-set victories across all five courts. Isabella Russell and Grace Austin battled to earn 19 points in the second set on Court No.1, but fell 21-19. 

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will now face North Alabama in an elimination game on Thursday at 12:00pm. The Dolphins are 15-17.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Stetson

Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0

  1. Marta Carro/Maria Ozaeta(SU)def. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU), 21-7, 21-19
  2. Emma-Joy Cudmore/Julia Radelczuk(SU) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU), 21-15, 21-11
  3. Julia Czurylo/ Zoe FlueckigerSU) def. Alyson Cooper/Sage Raby (APSU), 21-15, 21-11
  4. Katie Camp/Anniina Muukka(SU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Addi Hultquist (APSU), 21-14, 21-14
  5. Madeline Camp/Cayla Sutton(SU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig(APSU), 21-8, 21-6
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