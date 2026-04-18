APSU Track & Field Records Multiple Top 20 Finishes at Georgia Tech Invitational

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team posted multiple top 20 performances on the opening day of the Georgia Tech Invitational, Friday, at George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility.

Emma Tucker began the day’s events with the hammer throw, posting her best mark in the event since setting her personal best at the 2025 ASUN Championship last May. Later in the afternoon, Tucker finished sixth with a 13.49-meter mark in the shot put – just one hundredth of a meter off her personal best set earlier this month at the Bobcat Invitational.

Heading to the track, Zoe Spann-McDonald highlighted the Govs’ performances in the 100-meter hurdles, with her 14.33 time being her best as a Governor. Freshman Molly Brown posted her season’s second-fastest time in the event with a 14.59.

The Govs posted three top 20 finishes and a pair of personal bests in the 100-meter dash, with Mallory Hodge leading the group with a sixth-place finish – the Convington, Georgia native’s second-fastest time in the event and trailing only her 11.53 time last weekend at the Tennessee Invitational. Seven Pettus set a personal best in the event with an 11.87-second mark, surpassing her previous best of 11.99 set last weekend in Knoxville. Lastly, Isis Banks’ 11.89-second mark beat her previous PR of 11.90 from the 2023 Music City Challenge.

Shaye Foster posted a season-best in the 3000-meter steeplechase and just 1.83 seconds off her own program record set during last season’s ASUN Outdoor Championships.

Lastly, Sydney Freeman finished third in the 5,000 meter with a time of 17:30.55 – which also is just three sets off her own program record of 17:27.14 set earlier this season at the Indoor Music City Challenge, February 13th.