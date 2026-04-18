Clarksville Obituary: Robbie Robertson Castleberry

Clarksville, TN – Robbie Robertson Castleberry, age 85, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Thursday, April 16th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday, April 21st, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastors Tom Halliburton and Thomas Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Louise Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Robbie entered this life on August 19th, 1940, in Dickson, TN to the late Romie Robertson and Imogene Stokes Robertson. She was a member of Louise Community Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Thomas Castleberry.

Survivors include her sons, Darian (Dawn) Castleberry, and Mark (Julie) Castleberry; grandchildren, Rhett (Emily) Castleberry, Garrett (Kaylin) Castleberry, Spencer Castleberry, Drake Castleberry, Emery Castleberry; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Elouise, and Henry.

Pallbearers will be Garrett Castleberry, Spencer Castleberry, Drake Castleberry, Rhett Castleberry, and Emery Castleberry.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com