APSU employees given opportunity for Title IX Training

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Equity, Access and Inclusion (OEAI) has invited University employees the opportunity to attend Title IX sessions and to help the office with future Title IX investigations.

Employees can take part in one training session or complete all three.

The sessions will work to increase understanding of the Title IX process. After the sessions, employees will be able to work with OEAI to help with Title IX investigations.

The deadline is August 25th for the August 30th-31st session dates and September 25th for the September 29th-30th sessions. All sessions will be conducted in the Office of Equity, Access and Inclusion at 416 College Street. Employees can fill out the form at https://www.apsu.edu/equity-access/titleix/training.php or by going to the OEAI website and clicking the link.

For more information, contact LaNeeça Williams by phone at 931.221.7690 or email at *protected email* .

