Austin Peay State University adds car show to APEX weekend celebration

Clarksville, TN – One of the big events that happens at the beginning of a new school year at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is APEX weekend, which typically happens the weekend before fall classes begin and the week after freshmen move onto campus.

And this year, organizers are adding a new event open to the community – a car show and meet-up – to go along with the usual featured events.

The “Govs Garage” Car Show and Meet-up will be from 1:00pm-3:00pm Saturday, August 21st, at the parking lot across from the Dunn Center and behind the Foy Fitness & Recreation Center and will allow Austin Peay State University students and employees as well as anybody from the community the chance to show off their hot rides.

The event’s registration is free and open to all years, makes and models of vehicles. The show also is free for anyone to come see the cars. Check-in and set-up is 11:30am-12:30pm. You can register by clicking here. The registration deadline is Thursday, August 19th.

APEX (short for the Austin Peay Experience) weekend has several events meant to celebrate the new school year and to acclimate new students to campus. The weekend starts at noon Friday, August 20th, when APSU President Mike Licari welcomes the new freshman class at the Freshman Convocation in the Dunn Center.

Here are the other events happening this weekend. The events are open to all students.

Friday, August 20th

Campus Resource Fair 3:00pm-4:30pm at the Morgan University Plaza.

3:00pm-4:30pm at the Morgan University Plaza. Greek Fest & Ice Cream Social – Join the fraternity and sorority community for ice cream, giveaways and yard games 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Quad.

– Join the fraternity and sorority community for ice cream, giveaways and yard games 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Quad. “Glowchella” Paint/Dance Party – A music festival-themed interactive dance party featuring glow accessories from 8:00pm-11:00pm at the intramural field.

Saturday, August 21st

“Govs Garage” Car Show and Meet-up – Students, APSU employees, and community members will show off their vehicles from 1:00pm-3:00pm behind the Foy Recreation & Fitness Center. This event is open to the public.

– Students, APSU employees, and community members will show off their vehicles from 1:00pm-3:00pm behind the Foy Recreation & Fitness Center. This event is open to the public. First-Generation College Student Celebration 4:00pm-5:00pm at the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

4:00pm-5:00pm at the Morgan University Center Ballroom. SLE Monocle Madness Carnival – An old-fashioned carnival 6:30pm-10:00pm behind the library includes food, games, and rides to welcome APSU students, faculty, and staff to the start of another school year.

Sunday, August 22nd

AWAKE – Interdenominational Worship Service from 10:00am-noon at the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

from 10:00am-noon at the Morgan University Center Ballroom. 8 th Annual Gov Run – Participants are caked in color during this 3:00pm color run at the intramural field on campus. The run includes crowds of cheering students and an excess of color – sprays of red and yellow water and clouds of orange and green powder.

– Participants are caked in color during this 3:00pm color run at the intramural field on campus. The run includes crowds of cheering students and an excess of color – sprays of red and yellow water and clouds of orange and green powder. Housing Welcome Back Bash at 5:00pm at the Morgan University Plaza.

at 5:00pm at the Morgan University Plaza. Movie on the Lawn – Brace yourself and keep quiet for “A Quiet Place 2” at 7:30pm at the Browning Lawn, recently named the Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle.

The first day of the fall semester is Monday, August 23rd.

