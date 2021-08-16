|
Austin Peay State University adds car show to APEX weekend celebration
Clarksville, TN – One of the big events that happens at the beginning of a new school year at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is APEX weekend, which typically happens the weekend before fall classes begin and the week after freshmen move onto campus.
And this year, organizers are adding a new event open to the community – a car show and meet-up – to go along with the usual featured events.
The “Govs Garage” Car Show and Meet-up will be from 1:00pm-3:00pm Saturday, August 21st, at the parking lot across from the Dunn Center and behind the Foy Fitness & Recreation Center and will allow Austin Peay State University students and employees as well as anybody from the community the chance to show off their hot rides.
The event’s registration is free and open to all years, makes and models of vehicles. The show also is free for anyone to come see the cars. Check-in and set-up is 11:30am-12:30pm. You can register by clicking here. The registration deadline is Thursday, August 19th.
APEX (short for the Austin Peay Experience) weekend has several events meant to celebrate the new school year and to acclimate new students to campus. The weekend starts at noon Friday, August 20th, when APSU President Mike Licari welcomes the new freshman class at the Freshman Convocation in the Dunn Center.
Here are the other events happening this weekend. The events are open to all students.
Friday, August 20th
Saturday, August 21st
Sunday, August 22nd
The first day of the fall semester is Monday, August 23rd.
