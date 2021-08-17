Women of Clarksville Expo to be held Saturday, August 28th

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Diversity Task Force, along with the City of Clarksville and the Women of Clarksville Committee, invite you to the first-ever Women of Clarksville Expo on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The event focuses on the women of our community and provides them with a day completely geared toward their interests, including 70+ vendors, food trucks, and speakers.

Admission to the event is free but attendees are urged to pre-register online (https://tinyurl.com/du96vvj7) so that organizers may plan accordingly.

The event will include a full line-up of speakers with topics ranging from mental health to basic voter rights to how to best utilize social media in your business.

Attendees will also have access to health screenings and even Real ID Driver’s License renewals onsite (pre-registration is required online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4aa8a92da5ffc52-wilma1).

Please note once you have registered, you must upload all required documents no later than five (5) days prior to your appointment by going to https://www.tn.gov/safety.

When asked about the Expo City of Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts said “What excitement is in the air as we approach the Women of Clarksville’s Expo. We can’t wait to meet each one of you as we network together building relationships, coming together to build a stronger community.”

The idea for the event was born in March of this year when the Women of Clarksville celebrated Women’s History Month. Throughout that month, the Women of Clarksville Facebook page highlighted women and women-owned businesses in our community. The response to Women’s History Month was phenomenal and showcased the need for an event to give back to all the wonderful women who make our community and region great.

Event parking will be at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center with overflow parking at the CMCSS Central Services building (located just south of the Event Center on Cumberland Drive). Clarksville Transit System will run shuttles between the overflow lot and the Event Center every six minutes and a shaded shelter will be provided at the shuttle stops.

So grab your girlfriends, mothers, and daughters and head to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for the Women of Clarksville Expo and enjoy shopping, eating, and learning something new. There really is something for everyone, even the guys in your life. Be sure to join us on August 28th, we are looking forward to seeing you there!

Sections

Topics