Downtown Commons to host Nashville Symphony Concert, September 23rd

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Downtown Commons will host the prestigious Nashville Symphony on the evening of September 23rd.

Beginning at 7:00pm, the community will have the option to enjoy a variety of music on the lawn by some of the country’s most talented musicians.

The Nashville Symphony has been an integral part of Middle Tennessee and Music City since 1946. Performing over 150 concerts a year, they are an established leader in Nashville’s ever-growing arts and cultural community.

“Benefits, Inc. along with our co-sponsor Jack B. Turner and Associates is always looking for ways to give back to the communities where we live and work,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Benefits, Inc.

“Bringing the Nashville Symphony to Downtown Commons for a free concert is a great way we can achieve this goal. We are looking forward to a great evening of music with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony Orchestra,” Smith stated.

“It is a rare opportunity to host the Nashville Symphony in Clarksville, Montgomery County. We are honored to welcome them and hope people will come on out and enjoy this unique experience,” said Downtown Commons Event Manager Elizabeth Quinton.

Local food trucks, Gray Smoke Barbecue, Tennessee Kettle Corn, and Driving You Donuts are scheduled to be on Main Street before and during the show. Beer and other beverages will be for sale by Ajax Distributing Company.

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville Tennessee.

The Nashville Symphony’s Fall Concert is sponsored by Benefits, Inc. and Jack B. Turner and Associates.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn

Sections

Topics