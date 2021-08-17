APSU Volleyball picked Third, Brooke Moore named to OVC preseason team

Brentwood, TN – For the fourth-consecutive year, the Ohio Valley Conference’s coaches and athletics communications directors named Austin Peay State University (APSU) outside hitter Brooke Moore to the league’s 14-person preseason volleyball team, Tuesday.

The league also announced its predicted order of finish with the Governors earning a third-place nod behind Morehead State, the defending OVC champion, and Southeast Missouri.

The Eagles led the way with 17 first-place votes and 161 points with the Redhawks receiving the other three first-place votes and 136 points. Austin Peay State University followed with 121 points edging out fourth-place pick SIU Edwardsville, which earned 120 points.

Moore returns for a fifth season with APSU and for the fourth time earns a nod on the preseason squad. She enters the season with 1,185 career kills and 1,235 career digs, ranking eight and 13th in program history in the two categories, respectively.

During the shortened 2020-21 season, she enjoyed her best season since her freshman campaign, with a career-best 3.43 digs per set while her .219 attack percentage was only two points shy of her freshman mark.

Austin Peay State University is 10 days away from opening its regular-season slate at the Marshall Invitational – the first of four-consecutive road weekends to begin the season. The APSU Governors open the home slate when they also open OVC play against preseason favorite Morehead State, September 24th-25th.

Sections

Topics