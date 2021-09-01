Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 1st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 1st, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lottie is a young, female, Labrador Retriever mix with a pretty chocolate and white coat and lovely amber eyes. She is current on all vaccinations and spayed. She is energetic and always up for a hike or a jog. Lottie is looking for her forever home where she can run and play. For more details, MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

CiCi is a sweet, female cat with a medium-length coat, pretty facial markings, and possibly mixed with a little Calico. CiCi is up to date on vaccinations and is litter trained. She is looking for a family who will spoil and love her.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Diva is a very gentle, sensitive, approximately 2-year-old pretty Tuxedo girl. She is friendly with people but very sensitive to stress. She would do best as the only cat in a calm, quiet household. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

If you would like to meet Diva she is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Lucy is an adult, female, 5-year-old Chihuahua/ Yorkshire Terrier mix weighing in at 10-12 pounds. She is current on vaccinations, heartworm negative, and spayed. Lucy is very skittish at first and is looking for a home where her owner will have patience, love, and understanding to let her adjust. Lucy is “pee pad” trained indoors and she is a “talker” and a runner, so she must be in a harness and leash or in a fenced yard whenever she is outside.

She is good with cats and dogs but an introduction is always advised. You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is ready for his forever home! He is a delightful, sweet, loving 9-month-old mixed breed puppy. Drako is up to date on all vaccinations, gets along very well with other dogs but prefers a home without cats. Drako is a perfect gentleman in the house and loves any and all outdoor activities. He is an energetic, happy guy who just loves being with his people and would make a great companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459,www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Big Mac is aptly named as he is a stunning, 4-year-old, white American Bully mix weighing in at about 80 pounds! Mac is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered and house trained. He needs to be the only dog in the home. Big Mac is Special Needs as he is deaf and will need a patient, understanding home comfortable working with him. Experience with Bully breeds is a MUST and no young children due to him being easily startled. Mac would do best in a calm household. Please don’t let his deafness be a deterrent as deaf dogs are smart, can learn hand signals, and are completely devoted to their people.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dallas is a one-year-old female Labrador Retriever/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. She is current on all vaccinations, spayed, microchipped, crate trained and doggie door trained. If you don’t have a dog door you will have to house train her as to how she gets let out. Dallas is very sweet and loving, does well with children and other dogs. She is a bit skittish at first but warms up quickly after getting to know you. She needs a home with lots of love and patience to help her blossom.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Little Finger is a possible Mountain Cur/Feist mix with awesome facial markings! He is named after an Apache Chief because he does have some finger markings. He is young, super sweet, and will be updated on vaccinations and neutering. He is currently on flea/tick/heartworm prevention. Little Finger has a lot of energy, is a happy boy and will be a great hiking and jogging buddy. He will require a meet and greet for compatibility with other pets.

Come meet Little Finger and for more information, you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592