Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases schedule for Labor Day Holiday

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, September 3rd, and the Labor Day federal holiday, Monday, September 6th, 2021, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

September 3rd, Fort Campbell DONSA

Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH primary care services for retirees and family members, including Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Medical Home, Gold Medical Home, Young Eagle Medical Home, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule September 3rd.

Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier-Centered Medical Home with Byrd Soldier and Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home patients seen at LaPointe September 3rd.

BACH specialty services will be closed on the DONSA with the exception of the Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and the Department of Behavioral Health. The Women’s Health Clinic will see limited patients with previously scheduled appointments on September 3rd.

Byrd Pharmacy, LaPointe Pharmacy, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacy will be open during normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm September 4th.

September 6th, Labor Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including the BACH COVID Vaccine Clinic, COVID Clinic and Triage Line, are closed on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed on September 6 in observance of Labor Day.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, September 7th.

COVID-19 Services available Labor Day/DONSA

BACH offers COVID triage weekdays 7:45am-3:45pm and weekends 7:45am-11:45am via the hospital’s appointment line at 270,798,4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2. COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is available weekdays and DONSAs from 8:00am-3:30pm and weekends from 8:00am to 11:30am.

Both services are available for Soldiers, Retirees, and Family members assigned to a BACH or Fort Campbell medical home. In the event of inclement weather, BACH staff will pause activities at the testing site to reset operations inside the building. Operations will resume as soon as safely possible, please remain in your vehicle until further directed by staff.

Only results provided from a validated medical facility will be accepted on Fort Campbell for validation of work or school-related absences or for use in returning to normal activities such as from quarantine or isolation. Home testing results will not be accepted.

TRICARE Prime beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms, or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may utilize the TRICARE Online Patient Portal to initiate communications with a staff member in their Primary Care Clinic. COVID symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). The NAL staff can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns including COVID-19 and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is currently available on a walk-in basis from 6:30am to 1:00pm, Monday through Friday. The vaccine clinic will be closed on September 6th for the holiday.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines are available to TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries ages 12 and older. In order to reduce wait time, beneficiaries may schedule a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointment by visiting the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

TRICARE Online

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral.

To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

