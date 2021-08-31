Downtown @ Sundown features Captain Fantastic and Boogie Fever, Friday

Montgomery County, TN – Downtown @ Sundown will feature Captain Fantastic and Boogie Fever during this week’s concert at 7:00pm Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at Downtown Commons.

This Billy Joel, Elton John, and Ultimate 70`s Disco tribute band will play old-time favorites like “Still Rock-n-Roll,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “You May Be Right,” “Piano Man,” “Little Jeannie,” “Let’s Groove Tonight,” “I Want to Thank You,” and “Ladies Night” and many more. Along with the band, the lead singer will play from a baby grand piano and deliver an impressive laser show.

“Incredible!.. great sound and a great show!” said Bruce Johnston, The Beach Boys musician.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Driving You Donuts, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, and Burgasm are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street.

Beer and other beverages will be for sale?, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

