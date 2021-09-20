APSU This Week: Latinx Heritage Month continues with ‘In the Heights’ showing

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will continue a monthlong celebration of Latinx Heritage Month with a free showing of “In the Heights” at 7:00pm Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at the Clement Auditorium. Doors open at 6:00pm and free snacks will be available.

The event will be hosted by the Latino Community Resource Center (LCRC), which has Latinx Heritage Month events planned through mid-October. To see the full list of events, visit the Latinx Heritage Month webpage.

Also, this week is Aventura Cultural: Vejigante Masks at 11:00am-2:00pm Tuesday, September 21st, in Morgan University Center Room 115, and “Confident in my Skin” at 2:00pm Friday, September 24th, in MUC Room 307.

The Little Friends of Printmaking lecture coming Tuesday

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will kick off the 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season with The Little Friends of Printmaking.

The public lecture will be at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 21st, in the Sundquist Science Complex, Room E106 A/B. The lecture will be simultaneously live-streamed via Zoom webinar. Registration for the Zoom webinar is available at https://bit.ly/LFoP_zoom . The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit: https://www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php.

State Department diplomat to discuss opportunities for students on Tuesday

Austin Peay State University is hosting Diplomat in Residence (DIR) for the U.S. State Department Allen DuBose at 2:00pm September 21st to inform students about employment opportunities within the U.S. government. The program will be conducted as a webinar.

DuBose is the DIR for Tennessee, northern Alabama and northern Georgia. The State Department defines the role of DIR as “Foreign Service officers and specialists located throughout the U.S. who provide guidance and advice on careers, internships and fellowships to students and professionals in the communities they serve.”

Dr. Kevin Baron, a political science professor at Austin Peay State University, is coordinating the event.

The event will include a 45-minute talk by DuBose about the mission of the state department and a 15-minute Q&A. The hope is to provide more insight into what the State Department does day to day.

