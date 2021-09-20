Austin Peay State University Football’s Draylen Ellis, Jack McDonald earn shares of OVC weekly awards

Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) recognized Austin Peay State University (APSU) football quarterback Draylen Ellis and linebacker Jack McDonald as two of its six players of the week following the Govs 59-35 home-opening victory against Morehead State, Sunday.

Ellis was named the league’s co-Offensive Player of the Week along with UT Martin running back Peyton Logan. McDonald was OVC co-Defensive Player of the Week with UT Martin linebacker John Ford.

It is the third time Ellis has been named OVC Offensive Player of the Week in his ninth game as a Governor. It is the fifth time he has earned one of the league’s four honors. McDonald earned his second OVC Defensive Player of the Week award, previously sharing the March 2, 2021 honor.

Ellis completed 21-of-36 passes for a career-high 350 yards and three touchdowns as Austin Peay State University topped Morehead State 59-35. He also rushed for 30 yards on seven carries and did not take a sack. Ellis also completed passes to eight different receivers before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.

Overall APSU finished the game with 381 passing yards, the fourth-highest total in school history. Ellis ranks seventh nationally in passing touchdowns (8), ninth in total passing yards (898), 11th in total offense (304.7 yards/game), and 12th in passing yards/game (299.3).

McDonald had three tackles, a quarterback hurry, and returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown as Austin Peay State University defeated Morehead State 59-35 to improve to 2-1 on the season. The pick-six was part of a 20-point second quarter that saw the team open up a 28-6 halftime advantage.

Austin Peay State University closes out its opening four weeks on Saturday, September 25th, 2021with a 2:00pm CT contest at Eastern Kentucky. The Govs return home for back-to-back games against Tennessee State (October 2nd) and Southeast Missouri (October 9th).

Tickets for all four remaining home games are available online by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).