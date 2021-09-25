APSU Men’s Tennis has Three advance at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Knoxville, TN – Oliver Andersson picked up a singles win and Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann partnered to earn a doubles victory for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Anderson defeated Northern Kentucky’s Santiago Casamayor 7-6 (7), 6-4 to pick up the Governors’ first victory of the tournament in the consolation singles draw. He advances to a round of 32 matchup against Dayton’s Georgi Mavrodiev at 9:00am, Saturday.

Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann won by walkover in his first-round consolation matchup and faces 16th-ranked Stepan Holis at 9:00am, Saturday also.

Freshman Tom Bolton dropped a pair of close sets to Lipscomb’s David Skrabut, 6-3, 7-5, concluding his first tournament as an APSU Gov.

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo fell in straight sets to Memphis’ fifth-ranked David Stevenson, while Anton Damberg dropped two 6-3 decisions to Lipscomb’s Carlos Salas Tulla.

Damberg and Schlossmann rallied to pick up their first doubles victory of the season, defeating Northern Kentucky’s Brandon Ponomarew and Jorge Rodriguez, 8-4. They face Chattanooga’s Jacob Marshall and Ryan Mudre in the Round of 16, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Nolasco Pozo and Anderson fell in a close, 8-6, match to Ball State’s Abe Wojtalik and Vince Orlando in their consolation double appearance.

The Austin Peay State University men's tennis team will be back in action today with two singles and one doubles consolation match at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional.

APSU Govs Day Two Match Results

Singles

Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Santiago Casamayor (Northern Kentucky) 7-6 (7), 6-4)

(5) David Stevenson (Memphis) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo 0-6, 0-6

David Skrabut (Lipscomb) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-3, 7-5

Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Elias Grubert (Tennessee Tech) wo

Carlos Salas Tulla (Lipscomb) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Damberg / Schlossmann (APSU) def. Ponomarew / Rodriguez (Northern Kentucky) 8-4

Wojalik / Orlando (Ball State) def. Andersson / Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 8-6