Roxy Regional Theatre’s Roxy Reads series features “Empanada Loca”, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – Take a break from our full-size mainstage productions and join us as we continue our Roxy Reads series with a reading of “Empanada Loca” by Aaron Mark this coming Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at 7:00pm. This is the perfect opportunity to sit back and listen to what makes great plays work: the story.

Now living deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel with the Mole People, a very hungry Dolores recounts her years selling weed with her boyfriend, her return to Washington Heights after thirteen years in prison, her fortuitous reunion with an old stoner friend who lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his empanada shop, and the bloodbath that sent her fleeing underground.

Loosely inspired by the legend of Sweeney Todd and starring Yarissa Tiara Millan, with stage directions read by Stephen Shore, this deliciously creepy one-woman play is contemporary Grand Guignol horror in the style of Spalding Gray.

Stick around after the reading for a talkback with our company of actors. We will discuss your thoughts, impressions, and analysis of the selected work, and then our professional company will weigh in with their opinions to create a dialogue about the piece.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 Coronavirus policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

BUY TICKETS

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.