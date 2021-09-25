Tennessee Titans last match up against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – In Week 12 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans traveled to the Indianapolis Colts to face the Colts for the second time in a three-week span. Tennessee won by a score of 45-26, advancing to 8-3 on the season and taking first place in the AFC South.

The Titans got on the board on their opening possession with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. RB Derrick Henry amassed 46 all-purpose yards including a 12-yard rushing score that gave Tennessee an early 7-0 lead.

Indianapolis responded on their opening possession, as Colts QB Philip Rivers threw an 11-yard touchdown to Colts TE Trey Burton to tie the game 7-7. On their next possession, the Titans came right back with a four-play scoring drive as QB

Ryan Tannehill threw a 69-yard touchdown to WR A.J. Brown to put Tennessee ahead, 14-7. In the second quarter, Indianapolis added a touchdown to tie the game again. Rivers connected with Burton and Colts RB Nyheim Hines for a pair of 19-yard passes to move the chains, before Colts backup QB Jacoby Brissett entered the game to run in a one-yard score, 14-14.

Later in the second quarter, Tennessee pulled ahead of Indianapolis and added three touchdowns on consecutive possessions. Henry rushed first for an 11-yard touchdown and then a one-yard score, and Tannehill added a one-yard touchdown run to make it a 35-14 game. Henry completed the first half of the contest with 17 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

In the third quarter with Indianapolis at their own 27-yard line, Rivers attempted a deep pass but it was intercepted by CB Breon Borders. Tennessee took possession at their own 37-yard line and moved the ball into Colts territory. K Stephen Gostkowski converted a 49- yard field goal as the Titans increased the lead, 38-14.

In the fourth quarter, Indianapolis constructed a 75-yard scoring drive that included a field position-flipping 50-yard pass from Rivers to Colts WR T.Y. Hilton that gave Indianapolis possession at the Tennessee three-yard line. Brissett entered the game and ran into the end zone for his second one-yard touchdown. Indianapolis’ two-point conversion attempt failed, 38-20.

Later in the fourth quarter with the Colts trailing by 18 points, Rivers led Indianapolis on an 11-play, 94-yard scoring drive that culminated in a five-yard touchdown reception by Hilton. The Colts attempted a two-point conversion, but the try was unsuccessful, 38-26. On the ensuing kickoff, the Colts attempted an onside kick with Tennessee’s hands team on the field.

However, Brown caught the kick in stride and ran it 42 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The Titans took a 45-26 lead and sealed a divisional road win at Indianapolis.

Box Score

2020 Week 12

Titans 45, Colts 26

Sunday, November 29th, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | Lucas Oil Stadium