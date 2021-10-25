APSU Men’s Golf tied for 12th after First Day of Battle at Black Creek

Chattanooga, TN – Payne Elkins fired a two-under 70 in the opening round and Reece Britt shot a two-under 70 in the second round as the freshman duo led the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on the first day of the Battle at Black Creek hosted by Chattanooga, Monday, at the Black Creek Club.

After the opening-round 70, Elkins posted a one-over 73 in the second round at the par-72, 7,204-yard track to finish the day tied for 20th. Britt shot a 77 in his first round, before bouncing back with a 70 in the second round to move up 24 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 44th place.

Micah Knisley posted a pair of two-over 74’s and finished the first day of the Battle at Black Creek tied for 50th. Adam Van Raden rounded out the scorers for the APSU Govs with a two-round score of 150 and is tied for 62nd after 36 holes in the tournament. Chase Korte carded a 36-hole total of 163 on the first day of the event.

Austin Peay State University finished the first day of the Battle at Black Creek in a tie for 12th place with Kennesaw State. After 36 holes, the Governors are tied for fifth in the tournament with 36 birdies and are paced by Elkins, whose 11 birdies are tied for the second-best mark in the tournament field.

APSU tees off at 10:00am, Tuesday, and will be paired with Belmont, South Dakota State, and Western Kentucky in the final round of the Battle at Black Creek. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event.

Scoreboard

Battle at Black Creek

Black Creek Club | Chattanooga, TN

Dates: October 25th-26th