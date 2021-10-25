Senator Marsha Blackburn Honors World War II Veteran With Prisoner Of War Medal

Sparta, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) honored World War II hero Private First Class James Sutcliffe with a Prisoner of War (POW) Medal for his courageous service and sacrifice protecting our nation from Nazi Germany.

“During his imprisonment, James Sutcliffe was subjected to forced labor for months until he was liberated by U.S. forces,” said Senator Blackburn. “His dedication to the U.S. Army never wavered. James is in every aspect a hero, and this Medal recognizes his tremendous sacrifice on behalf of the men and women of the Volunteer State.”

“I deeply appreciate being awarded the POW Medal after all these years. I humbly accept it not only for myself but on behalf of the many POWs of my generation who did not have this opportunity. I am also mindful of those who died in battle, died as POWs, the Missing in Action, and wounded. I appreciate the support given to Veterans of all conflicts from the Veteran’s Administration, our elected officials, and the citizens of the USA that we fought to protect. I especially thank Senator Marsha Blackburn and her staff for facilitating the award of this Medal,” said WWII veteran James Sutcliffe.

“Post 99 is honored to host this event for the presentation of the POW Medal to Mr. Sutcliffe. World War II was a turning point in the history of the nation and of the world,” said Ron LaPierre, Commander of the American Legion Post 99. “The men and women who fought in that war were the greatest generations of Americans who ever lived. It is with deep admiration, respect and thanks to that we recognize Mr. Sutcliffe.”

