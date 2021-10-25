Senator Marsha Blackburn Honors World War II Veteran With Prisoner Of War Medal

Sparta, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) honored World War II hero Private First Class James Sutcliffe with a Prisoner of War (POW) Medal for his courageous service and sacrifice protecting our nation from Nazi Germany.
“During his imprisonment, James Sutcliffe was subjected to forced labor for months until he was liberated by U.S. forces,” said Senator Blackburn. “His dedication to the U.S. Army never wavered. James is in every aspect a hero, and this Medal recognizes his tremendous sacrifice on behalf of the men and women of the Volunteer State.”
“Post 99 is honored to host this event for the presentation of the POW Medal to Mr. Sutcliffe. World War II was a turning point in the history of the nation and of the world,” said Ron LaPierre, Commander of the American Legion Post 99. “The men and women who fought in that war were the greatest generations of Americans who ever lived. It is with deep admiration, respect and thanks to that we recognize Mr. Sutcliffe.”
Background
- At the request of the family, Senator Blackburn formally pushed the United States Army to award the POW Medal to James Sutcliffe.
- POW Medals are awarded by the United States Military for service members who were taken prisoner and held captive:
- While engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States.
- While engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force.
- While serving with friendly forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States was not a belligerent party.