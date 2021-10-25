53.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 25, 2021
HomePoliticsSenator Marsha Blackburn Honors World War II Veteran With Prisoner Of War...
Politics

Senator Marsha Blackburn Honors World War II Veteran With Prisoner Of War Medal

News Staff
By News Staff
During World War II, Private First Class James Sutcliffe was held captive for months behind enemy lines. Yesterday, Senator Marsha Blackburn was honored to present him with the Prisoner of War Medal for his courageous service and sacrifice.
During World War II, Private First Class James Sutcliffe was held captive for months behind enemy lines. Yesterday, Senator Marsha Blackburn was honored to present him with the Prisoner of War Medal for his courageous service and sacrifice.

U.S. SenateSparta, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) honored World War II hero Private First Class James Sutcliffe with a Prisoner of War (POW) Medal for his courageous service and sacrifice protecting our nation from Nazi Germany.

“During his imprisonment, James Sutcliffe was subjected to forced labor for months until he was liberated by U.S. forces,” said Senator Blackburn. “His dedication to the U.S. Army never wavered. James is in every aspect a hero, and this Medal recognizes his tremendous sacrifice on behalf of the men and women of the Volunteer State.” 

Senator Marsha Blackburn with James Sutcliffe.
Senator Marsha Blackburn with James Sutcliffe.

“I deeply appreciate being awarded the POW Medal after all these years.  I humbly accept it not only for myself but on behalf of the many POWs of my generation who did not have this opportunity.  I am also mindful of those who died in battle, died as POWs, the Missing in Action, and wounded.  I appreciate the support given to Veterans of all conflicts from the Veteran’s Administration, our elected officials, and the citizens of the USA that we fought to protect. I especially thank Senator Marsha Blackburn and her staff for facilitating the award of this Medal,” said WWII veteran James Sutcliffe.

“Post 99 is honored to host this event for the presentation of the POW Medal to Mr. Sutcliffe. World War II was a turning point in the history of the nation and of the world,” said Ron LaPierre, Commander of the American Legion Post 99. “The men and women who fought in that war were the greatest generations of Americans who ever lived.  It is with deep admiration, respect and thanks to that we recognize Mr. Sutcliffe.”

Background

  • At the request of the family, Senator Blackburn formally pushed the United States Army to award the POW Medal to James Sutcliffe.
  • POW Medals are awarded by the United States Military for service members who were taken prisoner and held captive:
    • While engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States.
    • While engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force.
    • While serving with friendly forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States was not a belligerent party.
Previous articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in First after opening round of Town & Country Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online