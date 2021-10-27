APSU Football’s Drae McCray selected for Jerry Rice Watch List

Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football freshman wide receiver Drae McCray is one of 22 FCS individuals selected to the 2021 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award watch list, Wednesday.

The Rice Award, now in its 11th season and named for the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver, is presented annually to the FCS National Freshman of the Year. Past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham), and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).

McCray, of Tallahassee, Florida, enters this week ranked sixth among FCS freshmen in receiving yards per game (57.9). He also is ranked fifth in receptions per game (4.7), with at least two receptions in each of the Govs seven games this season.

In the season’s first three weeks he had a flair for the big play, tallying 50-yard receptions against Chattanooga, Ole Miss, and Morehead State. His 57-yard reception at Chattanooga during the opening weekend still ranks as the Govs longest pass play this season.

Last week against Murray State, McCray caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. That score joined his touchdown in the season opener at Chattanooga.

McCray and Southeast Missouri linebacker Bryce Norman were the Ohio Valley Conference’s two nominees among the 22-person watch list.

To be eligible for the Rice Award, a freshman can’t have surpassed four games played in one previous academic year – similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule.

More players can join the watch list before a 50-member, national media panel selects the winner following the regular season.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.