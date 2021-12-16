63.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Sports

Austin Peay State University Football adds Twelve Players on Early Signing Period’s opening day

News Staff
By News Staff
National Signing Day 2022. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Needing to find key pieces on the offensive line and its defensive unit, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head coach Scotty Walden and the Governors’ coaching staff made a splash with a dozen signees during the first day of the early signing period, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University’s offensive line unit was primarily a six-man unit throughout the past two seasons with three members of the line – Bucky Williams, Colby McKee, and Jacob Caughell – each gathering over 1,200 snaps. Walden and his staff quickly addressed those needs signing three offensive linemen – each 6-3 or taller – in the December signing period. Ian Poe, from Tennessee Class 4A Champion Tullahoma; graduate transfer Conner Parsons (Louisiana-Monroe); and junior college transfer Isaiah Wright (Dodge City Community College) are each expected to make immediate impacts on the front line,

The Governors’ defensive backfield also got plenty of attention in the December window with four defensive backs added. Ja’shon Baker (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) is the lone junior college transfer in the quartet as Austin Peay added prep standouts Mike Evans (Saint Petersburg, Florida), Jaden Lyles (Hendersonville), and Tra Stover (Decatur, Alabama).

Austin Peay also added depth at wide receiver with prep products Jahlani Biddersingh (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Kenny Odom (Savannah, Georgia) set to join the team. Also joining the offensive group are quarterback Skyler Locklear (Clayton, North Carolina) and running back Xavier Preston (Akron, Ohio), who is a three-star rated running back by 247Sports.com.

The Governor’s defensive line also picked up a key addition with junior college transfer Ken’Terious Owens from Mississippi Delta Community College.

The 12-man group announced Wednesday includes four transfers and eight high school signees. The four transfers – Baker, Owens, Parsons, and Wright – along with prep signees Biddersingh and Evans will join Austin Peay State University for the spring semester and take part in Walden’s first spring practice as the Governors head coach.

The December signing period continues through Friday. Austin Peay State University then turns its attention toward the February regular-signing period, which opens February 2nd.


December 2021 Signing Class

Name
Ht.
Wt.
Pos.
 Hometown/High School Previous School(s)
Ja’shon Baker
5-10
211
DB
 Tylertown, Miss./Tylertown HS Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Jahlani Biddersingh
6-1
185
WR
 Charlotte, N.C./North Mecklenburg HS  
Mike Evans
6-0
160
DB
 Saint Petersburg, Fla. /Lakewood HS  
Skyler Locklear
5-11
188
QB
 Clayton, N.C./Cleveland HS  
Jaden Lyles
5-11
183
DB
 Hendersonville, Tenn. /Lipscomb Academy  
Kenny Odom
5-8
151
WR
 Savannah, Ga./Savannah Country Day School  
Ken’Terious Owens
6-2
252
DL
 Oxford, Miss./Oxford HS Mississippi Delta CC
Conner Parsons
6-4
282
OL
 Mansfield, Texas/Mansfield HS Louisiana-Monroe
Ian Poe
6-4
310
OL
 Tullahoma, Tenn./Tullahoma HS  
Xavier Preston
6-1
201
RB
 Akron, Ohio/Stow-Munroe Falls HS  
Tra Stover
6-0
179
DB
 Decatur, Ala./Austin HS  
Isaiah Wright
6-3
259
OL
 Columbia, S.C./Dutch Fork HS Tulsa/Dodge City CC (Kan.)
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
