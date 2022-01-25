Operation Honor event set for February 2nd

Clarksville, TN – “Operation Honor” will be held on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 from 10:00am-2:00pm at 321 North Spring Street in Downtown Clarksville. This inaugural event will honor all current and former military personnel and their families by generously giving them food and personal care items. A toy will also be given to children present at the event.

Joe and Cathi Maynard said about their reason for sponsoring the event, “We remember those early days in our military careers and the help folks provided us. This chance to provide a bit of help to Veteran families, active or not, is just one of many opportunities we have been given to continue that spirit of giving. Many thanks to our LifePoint, F&M Bank, and ECHO Power Engineering partners for their financial support, and to Feed the Children and Tyson’s for their contributions to our Veterans.”



Registered individuals and families will be able to pick up their items from 10:00 am – 12:00pm by presenting their vouchers. Anyone who is not registered will be able to get items, while supplies last, starting at 12:00pm.

All participants will need to show a DoD ID (active duty, retiree, dependent), VA ID, DD-214 or state-issued ID showing veteran status. The deadline to register in advance is January 31st, 2022. To register for the event, visit https://form.jotform.com/220054769046052 or email operationhonor@jcm-management.com for more information.

The Maynard Family and LifePoint Church are the presenting sponsors for this event, with ECHO Power Engineering and F&M Bank as contributing sponsors. Other supporting sponsors include Feed the Children, and Tyson.

Partnering agencies include YaiPak Outreach, Operation Stand Down, Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Soldiers and Families Embraced, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, Toys for Tots, and AUSA-Fort Campbell Chapter.