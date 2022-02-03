Clarksville Christian School closed Friday due to Winter Weather

Clarksville, TN – An ice storm warning remains in effect for our area until early Friday morning, February 4th. Significant icing is expected with an accumulation of 0.25 inches or more possible in some areas. It has been advised that travel could be dangerous well into the day.

Due to these conditions, Clarksville Christian School (CCS) will be closed for campus-based classes on Friday, February 4th, 2022, and after-school activities are postponed.

Please check your school email for more information regarding learning activities and assignments for Friday.



Teachers should be available during regular school hours, so please contact them via email if you have questions or need assistance.



Clarksville Christian School looks forward to seeing everyone back on campus Monday. In the meantime, stay safe and warm this weekend!