27.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeEducationClarksville Christian School closed Friday due to Winter Weather
Education

Clarksville Christian School closed Friday due to Winter Weather

By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville Christian SchoolClarksville, TN – An ice storm warning remains in effect for our area until early Friday morning, February 4th. Significant icing is expected with an accumulation of 0.25 inches or more possible in some areas. It has been advised that travel could be dangerous well into the day.

Due to these conditions, Clarksville Christian School (CCS) will be closed for campus-based classes on Friday, February 4th, 2022, and after-school activities are postponed.

Please check your school email for more information regarding learning activities and assignments for Friday.
 
Teachers should be available during regular school hours, so please contact them via email if you have questions or need assistance.
 
Clarksville Christian School looks forward to seeing everyone back on campus Monday. In the meantime, stay safe and warm this weekend!

Previous article#7 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball rolled at Florida, 84-59
Next articleClarksville Academy to run 2 Hours Late, Friday
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online