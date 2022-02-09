Austin Peay State University students can take part in free Tennessee Campus Civic Summit on February 25th-26th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students will have an opportunity to engage with students across the state at the Tennessee Campus Civic Summit on February 25th-26th. All Austin Peay students and employees can attend the summit for free.

The annual summit brings together campuses from across the state to network, workshop, and discuss issues of civic engagement, voting rights, and democratic health. The main sessions will be virtual while each school – including Austin Peay State University – will host in-person mini-summits.

The main summit is on Friday, February 25th, and features a keynote speaker, a leadership luncheon with civic leaders and elected officials, collaborative campus roundtables, and presentations on the latest civic engagement strategies.



Friday’s summit will be from 9:30am-3:30pm. in Rooms 305 and 103A of the APSU Morgan University Center (MUC), and Austin Peay students and employees must register at this PeayLink page. The College of Behavioral and Health Sciences (BHS) will provide lunch at Friday’s event.



On Saturday, February 26th, the summit will have an optional three-hour virtual event (from 11:00am-2:00pm) dedicated to connecting and networking students and staff across the state and with local and national civic leaders. The Saturday event also will have a session for statewide goal setting.

The Tennessee Campus Civic Summit is a nonpartisan “platform for students and staff to reaffirm the best practices that foster civic capacity in the next generation of Tennessee citizens.”

BHS, the APSU Department of Political Science and Public Management, the Kappa Eta Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, and APSU’s Coalition for Civic Engagement are sponsoring the local summit.