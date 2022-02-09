Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 9th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 9th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Linus is an adult male large ( 70 pounds) mixed breed. He is a sweet 6-year-old guy who likes to go on strolls around the neighborhood. He does not care to be around small children so a home with older teens will be needed for this guy. Linus is calm and enjoys snuggling up on the couch with his people. He is up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving the shelter! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Ninja is an adult male Tuxedo Domestic shorthair. He is very affectionate and loves being with his people. This handsome guy is up to date on shots, litter trained, and neutered so he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

The Professor is in! Professor is estimated to be about a 2-year-old Tabby with a short dense coat. He is a very friendly fellow and enjoys the company of people and other cats. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained.

This handsome guy is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Brownie is an absolute sweetheart. She just loves being petted and attention from her people. She is a bit of a velcro girl, loves curling up next to you, and enjoys a heated blanket or warm bed. She is playful, has been fully vetted, current on shots, spayed and litter trained.

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Turtle is a super friendly, young male domestic shorthair. He is very playful and good with other cats. He is current on vaccinations, fully vetted, negative for feline leukemia, litter trained and neutered.

Turtle can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.( CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pup-Pup is ready!! Ready for any and all new adventures! Pup is a very handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is up to date on shots, neutered and house trained. He loves people but needs a cat-free home and does well with social, polite dogs.

He is a very smart, well-mannered boy and already knows some basic commands.



Pup-Pup would love a family that enjoys any outdoor activities be it swimming, hiking, or playing in the snow. He will be a great addition to your family.



Come find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a darling, young female Pit Bull terrier mix. This lovely girl had a rough start and is considered SPECIAL NEEDS. The wonderful folks at the Rescue want potential adopters to please be aware that Jupiter will require a lot of follow-up vet visits for her dry eyes, Heartworm treatment, and mostly her allergies.

This will require her to go to a home that will consistently keep her medical care up which can include shots, RX food, and regular vet visits. Her new family needs to be fully committed to her care. Jupiter has been spayed, vetted, and house trained. She is dog selective, would love to be spoiled as the only pet, and does fine with children.

This sweet girl can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jellybeans is a 4-year-old female Shiba Inu. They are an ancient Japanese breed, loyal and protective. They are highly alert, and affectionate to their people. She weighs 21 pounds, up to date on shots, microchipped, spayed, and heartworm negative.

She needs to be the ONLY pet in the home and no small children, please. She will become your velcro dog once she settles into her new life. Note: Please, only people who have experience with training dogs apply. Thank you.

You can find Jellybeans through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

PuppyLove is back! The Farm has puppies again! These babies are Pit mixes with possible Dachshund. Been dewormed, the first set of shots given and super snuggly.

If you want to meet these sweet pups, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Wilson is an approximately 10-month-old handsome male kitty looking for his forever Valentine. Wilson is vetted, up to date on shots, neutered and litter trained. Wilson is very low maintenance and does enjoy the company of other cats too.

Shy at first, but once he warms up he will love to “talk” to you. Just needs a very patient family that will let him come out of his shell and he will return that patience with unlimited love and companionship. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on Wilson please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.